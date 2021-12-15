Left Menu

Five travellers from UK test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

At least five persons, who arrived in Gautam Budh Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID19, informed, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Sunil Sharma.

ANI | Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 05:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least five persons, who arrived in Gautam Budh Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, have tested positive for COVID19, informed, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Budh Nagar Dr Sunil Sharma. While speaking to ANI, Dr Sunil Sharma, said, "Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the "at-risk" countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for COVID-19."

Sharma added that so far, the GB Nagar administration has received a list of around 4,729 people who have returned from abroad, including 1,101 from "at-risk" nations. Meanwhile, India has recorded 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 571 days in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

As many as 252 deaths and 7,995 recoveries have also been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

