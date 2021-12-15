Left Menu

Air quality in Delhi, Noida in 'very poor' category

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 07:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'very poor' quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 346 at 7:20 am. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the level of PM 2.5 at 7:20 am stands at 'very poor' category, while the PM 10 stands at 'poor' category.

With AQI at 344, the air quality in Noida too remains in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. After a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

