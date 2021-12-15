Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Thane godown, no causalities reported
A fire broke out at a godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday.
ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 09:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a godown in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday. According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, four fire tenders are present at the spot.
However, no causalities have been reported so far. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement