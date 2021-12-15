Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:26 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets
Guar seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 7 to Rs 6,147 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for December contracts increased by Rs 7, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 6,147 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,515 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

