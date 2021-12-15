Left Menu

Three persons test positive for Omicron in Hyderabad

Three persons, two foreign nationals and a child, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 13:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three persons, two foreign nationals and a child, have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, said, "Two cases of Omicron variant in the state from non-risk countries. A man from Somalia and a woman from Kenya have tested positive for Omicron. They came to Hyderabad via Dubai...We are tracking one more person."

He further said, "The child, who is an international traveller, has been tested positive at the airport. He left directly to West Bengal from Hyderabad." Dr Rao said, "The foreign nationals will be quarantined in Hyderabad and after their recovery, they will be sent back to their respective countries. They were in the city for some personal work." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

