Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Wednesday rose Rs 268 to Rs 9,020 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery went up Rs 268, or 3.09 per cent, to Rs 9,020 per quintal with an open interest of 2,160 lots.

A firm trend in spot market and restricted supplies from producing regions pushed up coriander prices here, market analysts said.

