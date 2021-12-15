Left Menu

European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome

Tech, utility, and auto sectors supported the index, while miners and energy stocks dropped. Among individual companies, shares of Generali rose 1.3% after Italy's top insurer pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($6.88 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:13 IST
European shares inch higher as investors eye major Fed policy outcome
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares inched higher on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures to counter broadening inflationary risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 471.84 points, as of 0831 GMT. Stock markets across Asia skidded as China's weaker-than-expected retail sales in November dented sentiment. Tech, utility, and auto sectors supported the index, while miners and energy stocks dropped.

Among individual companies, shares of Generali rose 1.3% after Italy's top insurer pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($6.88 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Officer Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy. The top performer on the benchmark was support services provider DCC, which jumped 5.8%, after announcing its acquisition of Almo Corp for about $610 million and receiving a price target raise at J.P.Morgan.

Shares of IAG, British Airways' parent company, dropped 1% after saying it is in advanced talks to cancel its acquisition of rival Air Europa from Spanish company Globalia. ($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021