Left Menu

Maritime India Vision 2030 envisions investment of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh Cr in ports, shipping, and inland waterways: Sonowal

An efficient logistics ecosystem is thought to be a catalyst for improving the competitiveness of all sectors of the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 14:21 IST
Maritime India Vision 2030 envisions investment of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh Cr in ports, shipping, and inland waterways: Sonowal
Shri Sonowal added that MIV 2030 envisions an overall investment of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh crore across ports, shipping, and inland waterways categories. Image Credit: Twitter(@sarbanandsonwal)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal has said that India is aiming to increase the supply chain efficiency and lower logistics costs which will facilitate India to achieve its well-defined goal of being a $5 trillion economy by 2025. He said India has one of the largest supply chain and logistics sectors in the world growing at a fast pace. An efficient logistics ecosystem is thought to be a catalyst for improving the competitiveness of all sectors of the economy.

Addressing the virtual CII Partnership Summit 2021 in New Delhi today, the Minister informed that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has prepared a blueprint - Maritime India Vision 2030 (MIV 2030), to ensure coordinated and accelerated growth of India's maritime sector in the next decade with the objective of propelling India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector.

He said MIV 2030 has identified initiatives such as developing world-class Mega Ports, trans-shipment hubs, and infrastructure modernization of ports. These initiatives would help in lowering overall operational costs of ports, reducing turnaround time for vessels, increasing efficiency and throughput, providing the ability to handle larger ships and developing Indian Port's strategic importance in the South Asian region.

Shri Sonowal added that MIV 2030 envisions an overall investment of Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh crore across ports, shipping, and inland waterways categories. He said this vision roadmap is estimated to help unlock Rs. 20,000+ crore worth of potential annual revenue for Indian Ports. Further, it is expected to create an additional 20 lakh plus jobs (direct and indirect) in the Indian maritime sector.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021