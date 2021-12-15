Left Menu

Raigad Lok Adalat settles 15,300 cases in one day

15-12-2021
Raigad Lok Adalat settles 15,300 cases in one day
The Raigad Lok Adalat has settled 15,300 cases in one day and granted a collective compensation of Rs 16.77 crore, the district's legal cell said on Wednesday.

The Lok Adalat was organised on December 11 and 1,02,250 cases were kept for hearing before it here in Maharashtra, it said.

In some cases, the parties concerned were exempted from appearing physically and such matters were heard virtually, it added.

