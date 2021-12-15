73 groups from all over India make it to grand finale of Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav

73 groups comprising 949 dancers from North, South, East, West zones have made it to the Grand Finale of 'Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav', an All-India dance competition being organized under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Final will be held in New Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Auditorium on 19th of December.

The Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture had announced the launch of 'Vande Bharatam-Nritya Utsav', as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of independence of India. It is a unique initiative based on jan bhagidari whose prime objective is to select the top dancing talent from across the country and provide them the opportunity to perform during the Republic Day Parade 2022.

In the Grand Finale, the dancers will vie for the grand honor and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to display their talent at the Republic Day Parade which is watched not only in India, but across the globe.

Over 2,400 participants from 200 plus teams were short-listed for the zonal level competitions. where 104 groups displayed their dance prowess before an august jury. Participating groups performed specially choreographed acts in various dance categories like classical, folk, tribal, and fusion. One experienced rich display of talent and colourful attires from across India. There was enthusiastic participation from all sections of the society across categories highlighting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.

Top 480 dancers will be declared as winners from the Grand Finale and they will get the golden opportunity to perform on the Republic Day Parade to be held at Rajpath, New Delhi on 26th January 2022.

The Vande Bharatam competition began at the district level on Nov 17 and saw the participation of more than 3,870 contestants in 323 groups. Those who cleared the screening at the district level took part in the state-level competition from Nov 30, 2021. More than 20 virtual events were conducted for the state-level competition over a span of 5 days till 4th December 2021.

Over 300 groups were selected for the state-level comprising over 3,000 dancers/participants. Thus, for one month, the event allowed all aspirants to showcase their talent to win a slot at the National level.

The Grand Finale competition can be seen LIVE on the official Facebook page & YouTube channel of Vande Bharatam along with the website (vandebharatamnrityautsav.in) and mobile application.

(With Inputs from PIB)