Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam in integrated commissioning stage

The 500 megawatt electrical (MWe) Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam is in the integrated commissioning stage and the revised completion target for the project is October 2022, the government said on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said the project was originally sanctioned in 2003 at a cost of Rs 3,492 crore. The cost was further revised to Rs 5,667 crore subsequently. ''The government has approved the revised completion cost of Rs 6,840 crore in 2021,'' he said.

The 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) being built by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) at Kalpakkam is under integrated commissioning stage, Singh said. ''The project was originally sanctioned in 2003 and expected completion was by September 2010. According to latest approval, the revised completion target for the project is October 2022,'' Singh said He said the government has allocated Rs 250 crore for the pre-project activities of Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)-1&2 to be built at Kalpakkam. The pre-project activities are under progress. Detailed design and analyses of FBR-1 & 2 are under progress in Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) taking into consideration the commissioning and operational feedback of PFBR. The project is yet to be sanctioned.

Responding to another question, he said the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant units 3 and 4 (2X1000 MW) project implemented by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited has achieved a physical progress of 54.96 per cent as of November, 2021. ''The units of KKNPP 3&4 project are expected to be completed by March, 2023 and November, 2023 respectively. The Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility (FRFCF) project is presently being executed by the Nuclear Recycle Board, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Department of Atomic Energy. Financial progress of the project as on November 30, 2021 is 32 per cent and the project is expected to be completed by December 2027,'' Singh said.

