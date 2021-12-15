Left Menu

Successful EU is top national priority for Germany - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-12-2021
Successful EU is top national priority for Germany - Scholz
The success of the European Union is Germany's top national priority, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, warning that no disputes among member states must be allowed to threaten the political and monetary project.

"It must become a rule that we at the European Council can decide based on a qualified majority, including in areas where today is not the case," said Scholz in his first major address to the Bundestag lower house. "This is not losing sovereignty, it is gaining sovereignty."

