Gangster Suresh Pujari brought back to Mumbai from Philippines

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Suresh Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines, said the State ATS on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-12-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 15:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) brought back gangster Suresh Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines, said the State ATS on Wednesday. According to ATS, he will be produced before a court in Thane today. Pujari was arrested in the Philippines and later extradited to India on the night of Tuesday.

As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

