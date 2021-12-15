Pay municipal bill at Post Office

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has reminded customers that payment for municipal bills can be made at any of its branches.

"There is no need to stress about an unpaid electricity bill if you go on holiday and you do not have cellphone banking. Customers can pay their municipal bills at any branch of the post office, no matter where they are in the country," SAPO said on Wednesday.

Once payment is made at a branch, the customer will receive a valid receipt for payment of the account.

"This means no holidaymakers will have to return to a dark home and make emergency arrangements to have their electricity reconnected.

"All municipal accounts on which the Post Office logo appear can be paid at the branches. Since all post offices are online, the account status is updated the next business day and it will thus not go into arrears," SAPO said.

Motorists who receive a traffic fine with a logo of the post office while on holiday can also make the payment at any branch.

"Cards and cash are accepted as payment for the payment of all accounts at Post Office branches. Some municipalities, such as Nelson Mandela Bay, allow only debit cards and not credit cards.

"Most branches of the post office have a separate queue for customers who are there to collect their R350 South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. The system of separate queues ensures that all customers wait for the minimum time," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)