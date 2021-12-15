Left Menu

Man trampled to death by elephants in J'khand

PTI | Ramgarh | Updated: 15-12-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of wild elephants has trampled a 55-year-old farmer to death after destroying his crops in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior forest official said.

Golakh Mahto (55) was sleeping in the barn near his house when the pachyderms came calling late on Tuesday, he said.

Ved Prakash Kamboj, the divisional forest officer (DFO), said the elephants had gone there in search of food.

Kamboj gave assurance that Mahto's family members would be given compensation for the loss, in accordance with the government's provisions.

