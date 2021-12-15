Man trampled to death by elephants in J'khand

A herd of wild elephants has trampled a 55-year-old farmer to death after destroying his crops in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior forest official said.

Golakh Mahto (55) was sleeping in the barn near his house when the pachyderms came calling late on Tuesday, he said.

Ved Prakash Kamboj, the divisional forest officer (DFO), said the elephants had gone there in search of food.

Kamboj gave assurance that Mahto's family members would be given compensation for the loss, in accordance with the government's provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)