Left Menu

'Phasi pe tang dunga': MP collector's warning for staff over missed vaccination target

Livid over a missed COVID-19 vaccination target, Gwalior district collector in Madhya Pradesh has purportedly told employees concerned that they will be hanged if they fail to take enough efforts which include prostrating before people to convince them to get jabbed, sitting in their houses for 24 hours and like.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 15-12-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 16:37 IST
'Phasi pe tang dunga': MP collector's warning for staff over missed vaccination target
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Livid over a missed COVID-19 vaccination target, Gwalior district collector in Madhya Pradesh has purportedly told employees concerned that they will be ''hanged'' if they fail to take enough efforts which include ''prostrating'' before people to convince them to get jabbed, sitting in their houses for 24 hours and like. Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh flew off the handle during a meeting of employees of Bhitarwar tehsil of the Gwalior district on Tuesday after he came to know that the COVID-19 vaccination target was not achieved.

''There shouldn't be a delay of even a single day. If it (vaccination work is missed) happens, 'phasi pe tang dunga' (will hang you). No one should be left out of vaccination coverage. Go and request people, go to agricultural fields, prostrate before people, sit in their houses for 24 hours, urge them. I don't bother, I want full vaccination,'' he purportedly said. A video clip of the meeting has gone viral. When reporters asked the collector about his remarks, Singh said he had warned officials of suspension and termination of services if the vaccination target is not completed within two days. The Madhya Pradesh government has set the target of vaccinating the eligible population till this December-end. A total of 9,50,21,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered so far in MP, including 2,39,624 on Tuesday, as per an official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy; U.S. Space Force holds war game to test satellite network under attack and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' fo...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021