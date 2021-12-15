EU to allow joint gas buying, plots low-carbon gas shift

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed rules allowing EU countries to jointly buy strategic reserves of gas, under plans that would also bolster gas storage and aim to add more low-carbon gases to the network.

European Union countries including Spain, Greece and Romania have called for joint gas buying, a move they say would help shore up supplies. Gas prices surged to record highs in recent months, stoked by factors including high demand and lower-than-expected exports from Russia. The European Commission has responded by proposing a system by which countries' transmission system operators (TSO) could jointly buy strategic stocks of gas, which could be used in an emergency situation of severe scarcity.

