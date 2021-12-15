Transportation Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology - From India, For India, For the World

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Sentient Labs announces hydrogen fuel cell bus that runs on indigenously developed electric powertrain and hydrogen fuel cell.

• Fuel cell technology is the result of extensive collaboration between Sentient Labs, CSIR and NCL • Sentient Labs to partner with automotive OEMs and Tier1s to bring this technology to market for large scale adoption • Proudly in line with the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of our country Sentient Labs, an R&D innovation lab, building on technologies incubated by KPIT Technologies Ltd, demonstrated India’s first truly indigenously developed Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology has been developed in collaboration with CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)-NCL (National Chemical Laboratory) and CSIR-CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute).

Sentient Labs' vision is to build technology solutions for sustainable mobility with a current emphasis on hydrogen-powered technologies. It has identified bottlenecks in battery technology, fuel cell technologies, and technologies for hydrogen generation. Recently Sentient had announced the world’s first technology that generates hydrogen directly from agricultural residue for use in fuel cell-powered vehicles. This technology adds to the line-up of efforts around sustainable mobility.

In addition to the hydrogen fuel cell technology, Sentient Labs also indigenously designed and developed from ground up other key components like Balance of Plant, Powertrain, and Battery pack. All of these components have been deployed on a 9-meter, 32-seater, air-conditioned bus. This is designed to provide a range of 450 kms while utilizing 30 kgs of Hydrogen. A modular architecture allows for changes in the design to suit requirements of range and operating conditions. The fuel cell utilizes Hydrogen and Air to generate electricity to power the bus. The only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation. For comparison, a single diesel bus plying on long distance routes typically emits 100 tons of CO2 annually and there are over a million such buses in India.

Putting both the technologies by Sentient together can be an environment friendly and economically attractive proposal. While hydrogen generation technology can provide an alternative source of revenue to farmers, replacing diesel buses with Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses will improve air quality drastically and also reduce oil import costs.

Sentient Labs is passionate to support the India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for transportation by providing clean and smart technologies.

Mr. Ravi Pandit, Chairman of Sentient Labs, said, ''We are proud to launch an indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell power bus. A strong technical team along with CSIR-NCL worked on several technology components. This will go a long way in powering Hydrogen Mission, AatmaNirbhar Bharat and importantly sustainable mobility. We envision that the solution will see wide-spread adoption powered by several partnerships. Our efforts will also be pivotal in enabling vehicle makers and suppliers to build a net-zero carbon path in India.'' Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Member of Board of Directors, Sentient Labs, said, “World over, efforts related to green hydrogen revolution are on, but Sentient Labs stands out. At Sentient, challenges that are core to India are understood, and solutions are developed. Digitization, decentralisation and decarbonization is what India needs for sustainable mobility and these innovations from Sentient will go a long way.” Media Resources: • Photo Gallery • Video of technology in action About Sentient Labs Sentient Labs – A R&D and Engineering Lab that is pursuing exciting innovative technology solutions. We develop cutting edge, highly efficient solutions for the automotive and mobility industry. Our objective is to develop technologies and offer them to the industry where they can be adopted for production.

For more details visit www.sentientlabs.in To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: L to R: Dr. Ashish Lele, Director, National Chemical Laboratory, Mr. Ravi Pandit, Chairman of Sentient Labs, and Dr. Raghunath Mashelkar, Member of Board of Directors, Sentient Labs at the inauguration of Hydrogen Fuel Cell technology PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)