Deeply pained to learn about passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the military helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other defence personnel on December 8. Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington in Coonor, was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru and all efforts were being made to save his life.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said: "Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel lost their lives in the tragic Indian Air Force helicopter crash.

General Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to interact with the student Officers on December 8. The Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter, in which the CDS and others were travelling, took off from Sulur Air Base at 11:48 am on December 8 and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm. Air Traffic Control at Sulur Air Base lost contact with the helicopter at approximately 12:08 pm. Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of the military helicopter engulfed in flames.

Of the total 14 persons on board the ill-fated helicopter, 13 succumbed to their injuries soon after the crash, and only Group Captain Varun had then survived and was being treated. Besides CDS Rawat and his wife Madhulika, other dead include his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other armed forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Others occupants who lost their lives are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B. Sai Teja. (ANI)

