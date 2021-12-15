Gadkari approves construction of 4 lane Kesinga ROB in Odisha with budget outlay of Rs 324.09 Cr

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has approved Construction of 4 lane Kesinga ROB including land acquisition in lieu of the Level Crossing No RV-172 at Km 176 of NH-201 (presently NH-26) at Kesinga in Odisha with a budget outlay of Rs 324.09 Crores. In a series of tweets the Minister informed Rehabilitation and upgradation from Km 170+700 to 234+567 (Design Ch.) to Two Lane with Paved Shoulders of NH 30 in Andhra Pradesh has been approved with budget outlay of Rs 388.70 Crores.

Rehabilitation & upgradation from 2 lane to 2/4 lane with paved shoulder of Mulakalacheruvu to Madanapalle section of NH-42 on EPC mode in Andhra Pradesh has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs 480.10 Crores.

Development of 23 project works of length 600.13 Km under CRIF scheme for FY 2021-22 in the State of Madhya Pradesh has been approved with a budget outlay of Rs 1814.90 Crores.

