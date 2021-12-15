9 killed as bus plunges into stream in Andhra; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin

A total of nine people were killed after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on Wednesday, police said. "Nine people died in the bus accident and 22 have sustained severe injuries. There were a total of 47 passengers in the bus," District Superintendent of Police, Rahul Dev Sharma told ANI.

Further, he said that the mishap took place around 12:30 noon today when the bus which was travelling from Velerupadu and on its way to Jangareddygudem crossed the Aswaraopet village. It fell into the Jalleru rivulet, as the driver lost control of the vehicle and suddenly turned the vehicle to left, the police official said. The driver of the bus was among those who died in the incident. All the injured were taken to Jangareddygudem area hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and has ordered the district collector to provide better medical treatment to injured persons. Andhra Pradesh Governor Harichandan expressed anguish over the mishap and instructed the officials to provide immediate health care to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, according to a statement by the Governor's office.

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was among those who have conveyed their condolences. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

