Raj cabinet frames rules for contract appointment

The Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday took several decisions, including making rules for contract appointment, and approving the draft policy for regularisation of settlements on pasture land among others.

The cabinet approved the 'Rajasthan Contractual Appointment to Civil Posts Rules-2021' to engage staff for a fixed period of time for the implementation of various schemes, projects and programmes of the state and central governments, an official statement said.

The proposed policy for the regularisation of the dense population settled on pasture land too has been approved. Classification change of pasture land only in the larger public interest will be done in case of non-availability of other government land, it said.

Under the policy, a maximum of 100 square metre land lease deed per family who have been living in a house for at least 30 years on pasture land will be given. This benefit will not be given to the person paying income tax. However, poor families settled on pasture land will be able to get a lease deed, it said.

The cabinet approved the setting up of 1500 MW capacity solar park in the state with a joint partnership with Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Limited, the statement said.

The venture company will be given 1,324.14 hectares of land in Bhimsar and Madha Shepura, Sadrasar villages of Jaisalmer and 276.86 hectares in Batyadu and Nedan villages conditionally, it said.

For about 30 MW wind solar hybrid power project, allotment of 64.38 hectares of state land in Kerala village on conditional lease has been approved by the cabinet. This will increase the solar power generation capacity and create employment opportunities, it said.

With a view to encourage the setting up of ethanol production units in the state, the Rajasthan Ethanol Production Certification Policy-2021 has been approved. It will also help to promote the production of ethanol as an alternative fuel, it said.

During the meeting, an amendment in the Rajasthan Town Planning Service Rules-1966 was also approved for the direct recruitment of assistant town planner candidates with the qualification of Bachelor of Planning and Master of Planning, it said.

With this decision, the town planning department will attract candidates having higher qualification, expertise and experience related to town planning, it said.

The cabinet also approved the formation of Rajasthan Financial Services Delivery Ltd. The institution will let the state government departments and autonomous institutions to get necessary expertise, consultancy and assistance in the areas of contract management, taxation, and service rules, it said.

