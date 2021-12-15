Left Menu

Kerala reports 4,006 new cases of COVID-19

Kerala recorded 4,006 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 15-12-2021 18:52 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Kerala recorded 4,006 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. During the last 24 hours, a total of 3,898 people recovered from the infection.

In the state, 125 people lost their lives to the deadly virus and 157 deaths were added to the tally as per the new guidelines of the Centre according to which deaths occurred before June 2021 which were not initially added to the Covid death list due to some reasons are being included now. With this, the death tally in the state has reached up to 43,626. There are currently 35,234 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

