IAEA strikes deal with Iran on replacing cameras at workshop -diplomats

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has reached an agreement with Iran on replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop at Karaj, resolving a stand-off that threatened to scupper wider nuclear talks, three diplomats said on Wednesday. One of the International Atomic Energy Agency's four cameras at the workshop in the TESA Karaj complex was destroyed in an apparent sabotage attack in June that Iran has blamed on Israel.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:06 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has reached an agreement with Iran on replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop at Karaj, resolving a stand-off that threatened to scupper wider nuclear talks, three diplomats said on Wednesday.

One of the International Atomic Energy Agency's four cameras at the workshop in the TESA Karaj complex was destroyed in an apparent sabotage attack in June that Iran has blamed on Israel. Iran then removed the cameras and has not let the IAEA return to replace them, angering https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-threatens-escalation-with-iran-iaea-next-month-2021-11-25 the United States and its allies. The diplomats said details of the agreement were not yet clear.

