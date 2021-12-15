Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:25 IST
BJP to broadcast live Modi's address to farmers across country
The BJP will broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at a summit to promote natural farming on Thursday to nearly all 9,500 mandals across the country, and its elected representatives will join farmers in hearing the speech, the party said.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh and its farmers' wing president Rajkumar Chahar said in a statement that farmers have been invited to all these places to hear Modi.

The BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states are committed to agriculture growth and doubling the income of farmers, they said in the statement.

Modi will address farmers during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Thursday in Anand, Gujarat via video-conferencing.

The summit brings in focus on natural farming and farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing its benefits, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

