IAEA confirms it has struck deal with Iran on cameras at Karaj workshop
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has struck an agreement with Iran to replace its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that Iran removed after an apparent sabotage attack there in June, the watchdog confirmed on Wednesday.
"The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that the new cameras would be installed "in the coming days".
