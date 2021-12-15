Left Menu

Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:35 IST
Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran has called on Gulf countries to avoid repetitive accusations against it, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, a day after a Gulf Arab summit accused Tehran of stalling regional talks.

"We call on the few countries who express unconstructive views in the name of the Gulf Cooperation Council to reconsider their approach to regional issues by replacing repeated accusations with cooperation," Saeed Khatibzadeh said. The Gulf Arab summit held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia urged Iran to take concrete steps to ease regional tensions while reiterating a call to include the region in talks between global powers and Tehran aimed at salvaging a 2015 nuclear agreement.

"We had believed that there would be a new attitude from the (GCC) after recent diplomatic actions between Iran and Gulf Arab states," Khatibzadeh said, adding: "Iran will not accept any interference in its defence capabilities, missile and peaceful nuclear programmes." Saudi Arabia's crown prince told the summit that the nuclear and missile programmes of Iran, Riyadh's longstanding regional adversary, should be handled "seriously and effectively".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021