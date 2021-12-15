Left Menu

Gujarat holds investment summit roadshow in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:36 IST
Gujarat holds investment summit roadshow in Kolkata
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Wednesday held a roadshow in Kolkata to attract investment from the industrialists based in the city.

Gujarat is holding its 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) from January 10 to 12, 2022. West Bengal on the other hand hold its own investment summit, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April next year.

A high-level government delegation led by Jagdish Panchal, Gujarat minister of State for Industries, met leaders of the industry in the state.

The Gujarat delegation also had one-on-one meetings with business and industry leaders like Rupa & Co, Titagarh Group, Birla Corporation Limited, Vikram Solar Limited, Jupiter International Limited, Greenply Industries Ltd, Tega Industries, Exide Industries Limited, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, ITC Limited, Gloster Limited, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, a Gujarat government statement said.

The VGGS was conceptualized in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister.

Gujarat's focus on building robust industrial infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports, power, and gas has helped it stay on the top of the chart in the Logistics Ease Across Different States in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Panchal in his speech said, ''Gujarat is a policy-driven state. To create an enabling environment, the state government has launched policies and schemes incentivising investors for future growth, including the Industrial Policy 2020, Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy, Solar Energy Policy and Tourism and Textiles policy, 2021.'' The officials updated the investors of the proposed mega projects, including prospects and opportunities for the investors to ride on the growth story of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021