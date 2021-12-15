Gujarat holds investment summit roadshow in Kolkata

Gujarat on Wednesday held a roadshow in Kolkata to attract investment from the industrialists based in the city.

Gujarat is holding its 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) from January 10 to 12, 2022. West Bengal on the other hand hold its own investment summit, Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April next year.

A high-level government delegation led by Jagdish Panchal, Gujarat minister of State for Industries, met leaders of the industry in the state.

The Gujarat delegation also had one-on-one meetings with business and industry leaders like Rupa & Co, Titagarh Group, Birla Corporation Limited, Vikram Solar Limited, Jupiter International Limited, Greenply Industries Ltd, Tega Industries, Exide Industries Limited, Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, ITC Limited, Gloster Limited, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, a Gujarat government statement said.

The VGGS was conceptualized in 2003 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Gujarat chief minister.

Gujarat's focus on building robust industrial infrastructure, including roads, ports, airports, power, and gas has helped it stay on the top of the chart in the Logistics Ease Across Different States in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Panchal in his speech said, ''Gujarat is a policy-driven state. To create an enabling environment, the state government has launched policies and schemes incentivising investors for future growth, including the Industrial Policy 2020, Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy, Electric Vehicle Policy, Solar Energy Policy and Tourism and Textiles policy, 2021.'' The officials updated the investors of the proposed mega projects, including prospects and opportunities for the investors to ride on the growth story of the state.

