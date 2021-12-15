Left Menu

Group Captain Varun Singh belonged to not only one family but to entire country: Nadda

Following the demise of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said he did not belong to only one family but to the entire country.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-12-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 20:52 IST
Group Captain Varun Singh belonged to not only one family but to entire country: Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the demise of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who was injured in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said he did not belong to only one family but to the entire country. "Group Captain Varun Singh did not belong to only a single family but to the entire country. He was always determined to serve the country. My condolences to his family," said Nadda while speaking to ANI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of the Group Captain and said "Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti." Group Captain Singh, the lone survivor of the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others on December 8.

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington in Coonor, was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment where he died on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021