Thane court sends gangster Suresh Pujari to ATS custody till Dec 25

A court in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday sent gangster Suresh Pujari to the custody of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till December 25. Earlier today, the Maharashtra ATS brought gangster Pujari to Mumbai after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines, said the State ATS.

As many as 43 cases are registered against him across Maharashtra. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

