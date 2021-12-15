PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Andhra Pradesh bus accident, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the Andhra Pradesh bus accident stating that he was "deeply saddened." "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi," PMO tweeted.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed in the bus accident. "PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus accident in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh," PMO further tweeted.

As many as nine people were killed after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a rivulet near Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district today, police said. "Nine people died in the bus accident and 22 have sustained severe injuries. There were a total of 47 passengers in the bus," District Superintendent of Police, Rahul Dev Sharma told ANI.

The driver of the bus was among those who died in the incident. All the injured were taken to Jangareddygudem area hospital. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and has ordered the district collector to provide better medical treatment to injured persons. (ANI)