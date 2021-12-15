Bengal BJP threatens to take out farmers' rally to secretariat if demands not met

The BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday threatened to take out a march of farmers to the state secretariat 'Nabanna' if the Mamata Banerjee government did not take steps to provide them with the minimum support price (MSP) of agri produce and announce a package for the peasants affected by unseasonal rain.

Majumdar, along with leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, was in Singur to take part in a three-day sit-in of the saffron party's farmer wing since December 14.

''We hope that the honourable CM will wake up to the plight of the farmers. We want that every farmer gets the MSP fixed by the government and they don't have to resort to distress selling. There should be functioning sabji mandis in every block and no middlemen,'' he told reporters at the site of the sit-in.

Majumdar said if the government did not act on the demands, ''we can undertake a rally to Nabanna''. Adhikari flayed the chief minister for allegedly forgetting the farmers who had rallied behind her during her anti-land acquisition movement at Singur against the Left Front government and brought her to power in 2011.

Other demands of the Bharatiya Janata Kishan Morcha, the BJP's farmers wing, include withdrawal of VAT on fuel to give some relief to them in operating irrigation pumps, driving tractors, and ferrying agri-produce.

The BJP programme has been christened ''Krishi Bachao, Krishak Bachao (Save Farmers, Save Agriculture).

Singur, once known for multiple crop farming, hogged the limelight after Tata Motors wanted to set up its cheapest car manufacturing unit, Nano, in the area in 2006. The then Left Front government acquired 997.11 acres along National Highway 2 and handed it over to the company. Leading from the front, the then opposition leader and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had then carried out a hunger strike for 26 days, demanding the return of 347 acres of land that was forcibly acquired. Despite several meetings between the TMC and the Left Front government, no solution was reached. The Tatas moved out of Singur and built the plant in Gujarat's Sanand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)