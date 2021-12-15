Left Menu

Kin of robbery suspect accuse Delhi police of cruelty, district magistrate orders probe

The family members of a robbery suspect in Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini district alleged that a Delhi police team that had come to apprehend him showed cruelty towards him.

The family members of a robbery suspect in Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini district alleged that a Delhi police team that had come to apprehend him showed cruelty towards him. The family members also alleged that the police initiated a fight between the family's pet and their pitbull in which the pet was killed, but the police said the pitbull did not belong to them.

The Metropolitan Magistrate of Rohini Court has ordered an inquiry under the supervision of a Joint Commissioner. On the allegation of cruelty by the suspect, the police said that they will again get the medical test of the suspect and an investigation into the matter is underway.

The incident took place on December 8 when the police raided the house of the accused, identified as Prince Gill from the CCTV footage. He locked the door from inside. Upon repeated requests by the team of Delhi police, they did not open the door. As a result, the police had to break into the house, upon which the pet of the accused started attacking the team at the behest of the accused, as per the statement of Delhi Police. "Another pitbull dog of a bystander entered the premises and subsequently a dog fight ensued," added the statement.

However, the family of the accused claimed that it was the dog belonging to the police and released a video of the cops initiating a dogfight between the pitbull and the family pet. Later, the police apprehended the suspect and recovered cash worth Rs 92,000 from his residence. The suspect was allegedly involved in a spate of robberies in the area.

The police have also recovered a bike, helmet and fake number plates allegedly used in committing the offence. The co-accused in the case, Billa, is at large.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

