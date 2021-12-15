Left Menu

Every house in Bihar will have smart pre-paid electric meters by 2025: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched a scheme worth Rs 12,657 crore for installation of smart pre-paid electric meter in all households in the state by March 2025.While launching the scheme here, Kumar said once the project is completed, it would be a big achievement for the state in power sector.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:30 IST
Every house in Bihar will have smart pre-paid electric meters by 2025: Nitish Kumar
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday launched a scheme worth Rs 12,657 crore for installation of 'smart pre-paid electric meter' in all households in the state by March 2025.

While launching the scheme here, Kumar said once the project is completed, it would be a big achievement for the state in power sector. ''There is no dearth of funds for the ongoing work of installation of prepaid smart electric meters in the state. The Energy department officials are doing their job and the project will be completed by March 2025'', the CM said.

''The installation of prepaid smart meters in all households will not only provide convenience to the consumers but will also solve the problem of wrong billing. Besides, it would also increase the revenue of power companies in the state'', he said. Around three lakh smart pre-paid electric meters have already been installed in several areas, including certain parts of the state capital, Patna. The CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 3,452 crore of the Energy department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021