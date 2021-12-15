After SIT probe findings, Akhilesh Yadav demands MoS Home's resignation

After the Special Investigation Team probing Lakhimpur Kheri violence termed it as a "pre-planned conspiracy", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that it is now clear that Ashish, who is the son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, was involved in the incident and demanded the resignation of the minister. "After investigation, it is now clear that MoS Home's (Ajay Mishra) son (Ashish) was involved in this incident. The Union minister should resign and strict action should be taken against the accused," Yadav told ANI on Wednesday.

Earlier today also, Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and demanded the removal of the minister. "As elections approach, BJP wears religious spectacles and sees everything on the basis of religion...BJP should suspend their MoS Home (Ajay Mishra)," he had said.

"From day one, we have been saying that it is a pre-planned murder. Modi government should suspend (MoS) Ajay Mishra. I am very sure that PM will not suspend him because he needs that minister's upper caste votes in upcoming UP polls," Yadav had said. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Local farmers had blamed Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish for the violence that claimed the lives of four farmers and a local journalist among others during a farmers' protest. Allegedly, they were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos were being circulated on social media, where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. The minister and his son have denied the charges.

Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. Meanwhile, several other Opposition leaders are also clamouring for the dismissal of the minister from his post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)