France's Macron says his drive to shake things up is undimmed
French President Emmanuel Macron, readying a bid for re-election next year, said on Wednesday his drive to shake up the status quo was undimmed.
"I have the same will to shake things up. I'm the same," Macron said in an interview with broadcasters TF1 and LCI.
