Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One plans 'shift of focus to electrical power'

The FIA said it wanted to send a powerful environmental message, with 100% sustainable fuel and "shift of focus to electrical power". It also wanted to make it possible for new power unit manufacturers to join the sport at a competitive level.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 03:59 IST
Motor racing-Formula One plans 'shift of focus to electrical power'

Formula One will see a greater focus on electric from 2026 when a new, cheaper and more environmentally-friendly power unit is introduced, the governing FIA said on Wednesday. It outlined key objectives and a framework for the regulations in a statement after a meeting in Paris.

Four key pillars were listed: keeping the 1.6-litre V6 engine, increasing electrical power to 350kW, eliminating the MGU-H component which generates energy from heat and introducing a power unit cost cap. The FIA said it wanted to send a powerful environmental message, with 100% sustainable fuel and "shift of focus to electrical power".

It also wanted to make it possible for new power unit manufacturers to join the sport at a competitive level. Formula One currently has only Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault while Red Bull are taking over Honda's technology after the Japanese manufacturer's exit at the end of this year.

Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi and Porsche, has reportedly discussed entering Formula One, with any decision resting on whether the sport follows through on plans to switch to synthetic fuels by 2026. The FIA said details of the 2026 Power Unit Regulations would be developed and submitted to the World Motor Sport Council in early 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021