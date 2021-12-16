HAL signs biggest-ever deal worth Rs 2,400cr with BEL for LCA fighters

Left Menu

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-12-2021 10:42 IST
Officials of BEL and HAL after signing the deal (Photo/Twitter: @HALHQBLR). Image Credit: ANI
In a major boost to indigenization, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the development and supply of 20 types of systems for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A program in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2,400 crores and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs. This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

"LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BEL. The current order for the development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for 'Make-in-India' activity. HAL stands committed to indigenous products", said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL "We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas program and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL," said Anandi Ramalingam, CMD, BEL.

The order for the supply of these systems for the 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of Bharat Electronics Limited at Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready to board condition. Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to Indian Air Force IAF will commence from FY 2023-24 onwards. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru.

The contract documents were handed over by E P Jayadeva, General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL to Manoj Jain, General Manager (EW&A) BEL. (ANI)

