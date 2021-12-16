Left Menu

Army Wives Welfare Association to organize 3-day literature fest from Dec 17

The Army Wives Welfare Association will be organizing a three-day literature festival 'Abhivyakti' from December 17, focusing on creating a platform for aspiring and seasoned writers and book lovers to interact with each other.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 12:18 IST
The Army Wives Welfare Association will be organizing a three-day literature festival 'Abhivyakti' from December 17, focusing on creating a platform for aspiring and seasoned writers and book lovers to interact with each other. The 'lit-fest' will be held at Taurus Officers Institute at Delhi Cantonment from December 17 to 19 at 9 am.

During the event, Army chief General MM Naravani, Union Minister for women and child development Smriti Irani and Actor Sushmita Mukherjee will participate. A number of workshops on authoring of books by children, mythological and historical retelling of tales from a women's perspective and, branding and marketing of books will also be held. Additionally, current and former AWWA members and accomplished authors such as Rachna Bisht Rawat and Neha Dwivedi will also speak to budding authors and provide expert guidance. (ANI)

