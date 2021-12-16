Left Menu

Tata Power arm TP Saurya to set up 300 MW hybrid wind-solar project

16-12-2021
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power on Thursday said its arm TP Saurya has received a 'Letter of Award' from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up a 300 MW hybrid (wind & solar) project.

TP Saurya Ltd (TPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received this Letter of Award (LoA) in a bid announced by MSEDCL, a company statement said.

This project has been awarded through tariff-based competitive bidding followed by e-Reverse auction, it added.

The project will be commissioned within 18 months from the date of PPA (power-purchase agreement) execution.

''It is a proud moment for Tata Power to win this large-scale Hybrid (Wind & Solar) power generation project. This will further promote the share of renewable power in the overall energy mix, thus strengthening our position as the market leader in the renewable space,'' Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said in the statement.

Sinha said this project will also encourage other states to switch to green power to usher in an era of clean energy in the country.

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4,907 MW with an installed capacity of 2,953 MW and 1,954 MW under implementation.

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,068 MW.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics, and trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

