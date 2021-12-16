Left Menu

India gained global recognition under PM Modi's leadership, says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that after Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, India has gained global recognition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

National Summit on Agro and Food Processing. Image Credit: ANI
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that after Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel, India has gained global recognition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing, the Union Minister said, "After Gandhi and Patel, under PM Modi's leadership, India has gained global recognition."

"There was a time when India was overlooked but today no country's agenda is fulfilled without India's consensus," he added while lauding the Prime Minister's role in the growth of the country. "On one hand, Taj Mahal workers' hands were chopped off, and then there is PM Modi who showered flowers on the workers behind the development of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor to express his gratitude," he further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the farmers and scientists across the country in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat. The national three-day summit on natural farming commenced on December 14 and is set to conclude on December 16.

The Prime Minister will virtually address the farmers during the valedictory session. As per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will address the farmers during the valedictory session of the national conclave. Farmers will be provided with all requisite information about the benefits of adopting natural farming methods.

"Zero Budget Natural Farming is a promising tool to minimize the dependence of farmers on purchased inputs and reduces the cost of agriculture by relying on traditional field-based technologies which lead to improved soil health. Desi cow, its dung and urine play an important role from which various inputs are made on the farm and provide necessary nutrients to the soil," PMO had said in a statement. "Other traditional practices such as mulching the soil with biomass or keeping the soil covered with green cover around the year, even in the very low water availability situations, ensure sustained productivity even from the first year of adoption," it added. (ANI)

