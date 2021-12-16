Left Menu

Innoterra ties up with NABFOUNDATION to provide services to 1 lac small farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:34 IST
Food and tech platform Innoterra on Thursday said it has joined hands with NABFOUNDATION to provide services to 1 lakh small farmers over next two years.

Both the entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect.

NABFOUNDATION is a not-for-profit organization of the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD).

''This partnership will enable our Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and smallholder farmers to access a host of services provided by the Innoterra platform,'' NABFOUNDATION CEO Sanjeev D Rohilla said in a statement.

Innoterra's services are crucial to enable better market access, digitalization, traceability of produce, branding and distribution support for the farmers, thus helping them increase their income multi-fold, he added.

According to Innoterra, the tie up will enable both organizations to engage with a network of over 5,000 Farmer Producer Organizations and initially serve 1 lakh small farmers in select clusters over the next two years.

Innoterra platform provides 360-degree services encompassing farm inputs, data-driven advisory, traceability and market access to smallholder farmers in India.

