We must shift focus from 'chemistry lab experiments' to 'natural farming': PM Modi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that in the last 7 years the Centre has introduced several reforms in the agricultural sector and urged the farmers to shift their focus from 'chemistry lab experiments' to 'natural farming' methods. Addressing the summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat through video conference, the Prime Minister said, "In the past 7 years, with Beej se leke, bazar tak we have introduced several reforms to modernise the Indian Krishi sector with technology and reviving organic ways to protect mother nature."

"The time has come to shift our focus from 'Chemistry lab experiments' to natural farming methods in the agriculture sector to support our environment. We have to take our agriculture out of the lab of chemistry and connect it to the lab of nature. When I talk about nature's laboratory, it is completely science-based," PM Modi said. He further said that new methods and reforms will help the farmers in bringing positive changes.

Highlighting the schemes implemented by the government for the welfare of the farmers, he said, "From soil testing to new seeds, from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to increasing the MSP 1.5 times the cost, from building a strong irrigation network to Kisan Rail, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of the farmers." The three-day summit on natural and zero-budget farming commenced on December 14 and is scheduled to conclude on December 16. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

