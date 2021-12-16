Left Menu

Time to act now before farming issues become severe: PM Modi

But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.

PTI | Anand | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 13:55 IST
Time to act now before farming issues become severe: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asking farmers to turn to organic or natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe.

Addressing the National Conclave on Natural Farming at Anand via video link, Modi also said cows can play an important role in organic farming as their dung and urine can be used as fertilizer and pesticide.

''It is a fact that chemicals and fertilizers have played a crucial role in the green revolution. But it is also imperative to work on their alternatives. It is the right time to take big steps before the issues related to farming become severe. In Gujarati, it is said that prevention is always better than cure," he said.

''We need to take agriculture out of the chemical lab and connect it with nature's lab,'' Modi said.

The PM also asked states to take up natural farming as a mass movement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021