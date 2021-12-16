Left Menu

Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor gets start-up approval

Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been granted permission to start up, the Finnish Nuclear Safety Authority STUK said in a statement on Thursday.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:21 IST
Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been granted permission to start up, the Finnish Nuclear Safety Authority STUK said in a statement on Thursday. "Commissioning tests performed before the first criticality show that the plant operates as planned," STUK said, adding its would be monitoring as owner Teollisuuden Voima starts up the reactor and conducts low-power tests on it.

The reactor has been delayed for more than a decade due to technological setbacks that drove Teollisuuden Voima and its partners, France's Areva and Germany's Siemens, into a lengthy legal battle over compensation. Olkiluoto 3 will have a capacity of 1.6 gigawatts and is currently set to begin full power production in June 2022, according to Teollisuuden Voima, owned by Finnish utility Fortum and a consortium of smaller energy and forestry companies.

