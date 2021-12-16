Maha politicians welcome SC decision to allow resumption of bullock cart races; jubilant cart owners burst crackers

Political leaders in Maharashtra cutting across the party lines on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the resumption of bullock cart races in the state, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar calling it a ''victory of farmers'' and saying that the move will benefit in protecting the livestock. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also expressed happiness over the apex court's decision and claimed that he and other leaders of his party had followed up the matter with the Union government. After the SC nod, the bullock cart owners in Pune district celebrated by bursting crackers and said that holding the races will give a boost the rural economy. The bullock cart races, a popular sport in rural Maharashtra which had been banned in 2014 on the ground that it caused pain and suffering to the bullocks. On Thursday, the apex court allowed the resumption of bullock cart races in the state. Ajit Pawar said that with the lifting of the ban, bullock cart races can now again resume in the state, but he appealed to the farmers to abide by all rules and regulations. ''With this decision, the ox farmers have won a long battle,'' Pawar said, adding that NCP chief Sharad Pawar, other leaders and, social activists had contested the ban vigorously.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave strength to this court battle. This success will create new enthusiasm among the farmers in the state, he added.

While allowing the resumption of bullock cart races, the top court on Thursday observed that the validity of the amended provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the rules framed by Maharashtra, which provided for bullock cart race in the state, would operate during the pendency of the petitions as the entire matter has been referred to a constitution bench.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had told the apex court that the ban on bullock cart races in the state should be lifted as the same is going on in states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, said, ''The Supreme Court had banned the bull races in 2014. I had personally followed it up with the Union government and later BJP MLA Mahesh Landge had made a representation before the Centre over it,'' he said.

Prakash Javadekar, the then Union minister, had also issued a gazette notification to pave the way for resumption of races, but the SC had put a ban on that also. The Centre in 2017 introduced a new act so that such bull races can be organised, he said.

''A report titled as 'Running ability of bull' was prepared in two months. Today's SC decision was taken only after acceptance of the recommendations made in the report. I am pleased with the SC decision,'' the former chief minister added. Former Shiv Sena MP from Shirur Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said that for the last over seven years, bullock cart races were banned in the state, but the Maharashtra government, various organisations, stakeholders and he gave a prolonged fight for the cause. ''For the last several months, the bullock cart owners were getting restless because of the ban. Without worrying about the ban, they even resorted to holding races, due to which cases were registered against them,'' he said.

The Sena leader said the state government ''woke up'' after he and bullock cart owners threatened to launch an agitation.

''The state government, officials from the animal husbandry department put forth the state's side strongly in the apex court through state counsel Mukul Rohatgi and due to this collective efforts, the court allowed the resumption of the races today,'' he said.

Mahesh Landage, BJP MLA from Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad, who had been pressing for the lifting of the ban, called it a victory of farmers and bullock cart owners. With the apex court giving its nod, several parts of the state, especially Pune and the western Maharashtra region, where the 400-year-old tradition was prevalent, will once again experience the thrill of the sport, those associated with the races said.

After the decision, the jubilant bullock cart owners in Pune district decorated their bullocks and burst firecrackers.

Bullock cart races were the main attractions at the village fairs in parts of the state and according to the bullock cart organisations, these events were instrumental in giving a boost the rural economy.

Ramkrishna Takalkar, a representative of Akhil Bharatiya Bailgada Sharyat Sanghatna, said that the apex court has given the nod to hold the races by adhering to the rules and regulations made by the state government in 2017.

''Since the Supreme Court has given the conditional permission, we appeal all the bullock cart owners to hold the races by adhering to the rules and regulations,'' he said.

''Lakhs of bullock cart owners in the state are happy today. There were accusations against the bullock cart owners that they mistreat the animals, but all these accusations were wrong. The fact is all the owners treat the bullocks as their own child. Today, with this decision the farmers have heaved a sigh of relief,'' Takalkar told PTI.

Ramnath Waringe, one of the bullock cart owners from Maval region of Pune district said that all the bullock cart owners in the district are overjoyed after the decision.

''Bullock cart owners and farmers never considered the races as mere races or means of entertainment. For them, these races were means of boosting the rural economy. Several livelihoods were dependent on these races. It involved the sale and purchase of the breed required for the races,'' he said.

Waringe owns six bullocks (required for races) worth around Rs 40 lakh and has won several races when the sport was allowed in the state.

''When I say that these races bring prosperity to the farmers' community, it means that farmers purchase the young male calf at Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, raise the animal with a lot of care, train it and prepare it for races. If the bullock runs fast, it then can be sold anywhere at Rs 4 lakh to Rs Rs 5 lakh or even at a higher price,'' he said.

