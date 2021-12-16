Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch with family - Palace source
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 17:02 IST
Queen Elizabeth has cancelled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family, a Buckingham Palace source said.
"The pre-Christmas family lunch will not be going ahead," the source said. "The decision is a precautionary one as it is felt to put too many people's Christmas arrangements at risk if it went ahead."
