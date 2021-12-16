Hunasur multi-speciality hospital to be ready by March next year: K’taka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday promised completing the 100-bed multi-speciality hospital at Hunasur in Mysuru district by March next year.

The project was funded by the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the minister told the Karnataka Assembly.

He was replying to a query by Hunasur MLA Manjunath H P who sought to know the reason behind the delay.

Sudhakar explained that the tender for the project with an estimated cost of Rs 26.83 crore was invited in 2018 and was supposed to be completed in 18 months but due to land acquisition related issues, change in the design and COVID-19 related restrictions, the project got delayed.

''By March end, the work would be finished. We will start procurement of equipment and other materials for the hospital,'' Sudhakar said.

