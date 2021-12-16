Samajik Adhikarita Shivir: Divyangjan are integral part of human resource, Dr. Virendra Kumar says

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar today vertually inaugurated 'Samajik Adhikarita Shivir' for distribution of aids and assistive devices to 'Divyangjan' under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior Citizens under the ' Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' of the MinistryofSocialJusticeandEmpowerment, Government of India in District Bhadohi. The Camp was organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO),a Miniratna-II PSU under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and District Administration, Bhadohi (U.P) at Vibhuti Narayan, Government Inter College, Gyanpur in Bhadohi District, Uttar Pradesh.

Total 2818 number of Divyangjan and Senior Citizens beneficiaries have been identified under ADIP Scheme and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY) of Government of India during the assessment camps organized by ALIMCO at different location from 8th November to 13th November 2021.

While addressing the gathering virtually the Chief guest of the function Dr. Virendra Kumar said Divyangjan are an integral part of Human resource and under the guidance of Hon'ble prime minister Ministry is continuously working for welfare of Divyangjan to connect them with mainstream of the Society. Union Minister said the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 has been implemented on 27.12.2016 under which 7 categories of disability has now increased to 21 categories, reservation in government employment has been increased from 3% to 4% and Reservation in government-aided higher educational institutions has been made from 3% to 5%.

Union Minister informed that Cochlear implantation which was started in 2014 has covered 3838 hearing-impaired children across the nation out of which 955 successful cochlear implant surgeries have been conducted in the state of Uttar Pradesh. So far Rs 202.09 crore has been utilized for training 1,91,859 Divyangjans.In Uttar Pradesh, 5073 Divyangjans have been trained at a cost of Rs 4 crore 53 lakh 08 thousand. So far, more than 65 lakh 23 thousand UDID cards have been issued. More than 6 lakh 62 thousand UDID cards have been made in Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Ramesh Chand Bind, Member of Parliament, Bhadohi also virtually addressed the function and expressed his gratitude toward Union Minister and Government of India for organizing distribution camp in his constituency which will definitely help to empowerment of Divagjans and senior citizens of the region.

In the camps a total 7759 number of different kind of Aids and Assistive devices valuing of Rs.2.62 Crore will be distributed free of cost among 2308 Divyangjan and 510 Senior Citizens beneficiaries by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Different type of assistive devices which are to be distributed among identified Divyangjan and senior citizens beneficiaries registered during assessment camps at Block Level includes which includes Tricycle, Wheelchairs, Crutches, Walking Sticks, Rollators, Smart Phone, Smart Cane, Braille Kit, Braille Cane, C. P Chair, MSIED Kit, ADL Kit (for leprosy) with 6 Cell phone, Hearing Aid, Artificial Limbs, tetrapod, Walker, Spectacles and Dentures.

The camps is conducted under the Scheme of Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) for Purchase/Fitting of Aid/Appliances (ADIP) is one of the most popular scheme for providing assistive aids & appliance to Divyangjans and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana for providing daily living assistive devices for senior citizens and is organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has been identified as the implementing agency of the ADIP scheme in association with states/districts authorities.

In view of COVID19 Pandemic, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by Government of India for ensuring assessment and distribution of aids and assistive devices while observing social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh, CDO, Bhadohi presented the welcome speech and Shri D R Sarin, CMD, ALIMCO presented the vote of thanks. Other senior officials from District Administration, Bhadohi and ALIMCO were also present during the function.

(With Inputs from PIB)