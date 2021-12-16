Left Menu

PM Modi condoles Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled on the demise of spiritual leader Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty and said that he will always be remembered for his selfless service to society.

16-12-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled on the demise of spiritual leader Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty and said that he will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. "Acharyadev Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty of the Satsang Ashram, Deoghar, will always be remembered for his selfless service to society. He was passionate about education, healthcare, social justice and empowerment. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all his devotees. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her condolences on his demise. She tweeted, "Deeply pained by the demise of Acharyadev Sree Sree Borda (Sree Ashok Ranjan Chakroborty) of Satsang Ashram, Deoghar. The entire spiritual world mourns this heavy loss. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, followers and innumerable devotees." (ANI)

